President Petro Poroshenko will visit Sahryń (Poland) on July 8, and Polish President Andrzej Duda - Ukraine in connection with the 75th anniversary of the Volyn tragedy.

The source in diplomatic circles announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"The President of Poland will pay a visit to Volyn on Sunday. The President of Ukraine will visit Sahryń (Poland) on this day, where he will open a memorial to the killed Ukrainians," he said.

At the same time, he stressed that each of the Presidents will have their own program for July 8, there are no joint meetings.

"The Ukrainian side offered to pay tribute to the memory of the victims of the Volyn tragedy in Volyn region, and then to visit Sahryń together. The Polish side refused to attend the joint event," the source said.

After a visit to Poland, Poroshenko will also visit Volyn region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February, Poland adopted amendments to the Law on the National Memory Institute, which provides for the introduction of criminal punishment for denying the crimes of "Ukrainian nationalists" in 1925-1950, as well as for using the term "Polish death camps" concerning the German concentration camps, which were located in the territory of present-day Poland during the Second World War.

Poroshenko called on Poland to refrain from steps that jeopardize achievements in the dialogue on historical issues.