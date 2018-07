Hrynevych's Wage UAH 49,400, Her Deputies From UAH 37,300 To UAH 90,000, State Secretary UAH 76,600 In June

Minister of Science and Education of Ukraine Liliya Hrynevych's wage was UAH 49,400 in June, those of her deputies - from UAH 37,300 to UAH 90,000, and of the state secretary of the ministry - UAH 76,600.

The Science and Education Ministry announced this in a response to the Ukrainian News Agency's request.

The amount accrued to Hrynevych in June made UAH 49,372, including UAH 12,800 of basic salary, UAH 3,072 of seniority allowance, UAH 1,920 of allowance for work within security restrictions, UAH 12,800 of labor intensity allowance, UAH 10,456 of work trips compensation, UAH 8,000 of a bonus for the second quarter of the year, and UAH 324 of wage readjustment.

The June wage of first deputy minister Volodymyr Kovtunets was UAH 49,100, of deputies: Roman Hreba - UAH 37,300, Pavlo Khobzei - UAH 43,600, Maksym Strykha - UAH 43,700, Yurii Rashkevych - UAH 90,000, and of the state secretary Pavlo Polianskyi - UAH 76,600.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Hrynevych declared UAH 574,00 of income for 2017.