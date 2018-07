President Petro Poroshenko has signed the law "On National Security."

Poroshenko announced this at a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Law on National Security of Ukraine has been signed," Poroshenko said after signing the document.

The law provides for separation of the posts of Chief of General Staff and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

The Chief of General Staff will report to the Commander-in-Chief.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will be held in Brussels (Belgium) from July 11 to 12.