Alexander Hug, the first deputy chief monitor of the Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE SMM), states that since the beginning of this year, 29 civilians were killed and 121 more have been wounded in Donbas.

He announced this during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Since the beginning of the year, the OSCE SMM has confirmed information on 150 civilian casualties. In particular 29 people were killed and 121 wounded," he said.

Among them, he said, 15 people were killed because of the operation of mines, and 34 were wounded because of this.

Last week, according to the OSCE SMM, 6 civilians were wounded in Donbas.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the United Nations Human Rights Mission in Ukraine claimed more than 3,000 civilians and wounded between 7,000 and 9,000 people since the start of the conflict in Donbas.

Prior to that, Foreign Affairs Minister Pavlo Klimkin said that since the outbreak of hostilities in Donbas 240 children have been killed in the region.