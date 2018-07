Rada Refuses To Consider Bill On Out-Of-Court Blocking Of Websites

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has refused to consider the bill 6688 introducing an opportunity to block websites under respective decision of a prosecutor or an investigator.

Only 158 out of minimum required 226 parliamentary members backed putting of respective bill on the agenda, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The author of the bill, member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc parliamentary faction, Ivan Vynnyk, did not vote for the decision.

The document envisions an opportunity to temporarily block (limit) access to certain website under a ruling by a court, a decision of an investigative judge, an investigator, a prosecutor or the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 24, Ukraine imposed sanctions against RIA Novosti Ukraine publication.

Human rights organizations call on members of the Ukrainian Parliament not to support the bill 6688 that introduces an opportunity to apply out-of-court blocking of websites as it violates terms of the Constitution and infringes human rights.