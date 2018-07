Supreme Court Refuses To Consider Lawfulness Of Zhebrivskyi's Appointment As NACB's Auditor

The Supreme Court has refused to consider lawfulness of the appointment of Pavlo Zhebrivskyi as a member of the commission for assessment of work of the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB).

Press service of the Anti Corruption Action Centre has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Transparency International, an international anticorruption non-government organization, the Anti Corruption Action Centre non-government organization, and the Automaidan non-government organization want the Supreme Court of Ukraine to void the decree of President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko on appointment of Pavlo Zhebrivskyi as an auditor of the National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine (NACB).