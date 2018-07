Prosecutor's Office Serves Ex-MP Shepelev With Suspicion Of Organizing Murder Of Interior Ministry Colonel Yer

The prosecutor's office has served former member of the Ukrainian Parliament Oleksandr Shepelev with suspicion of murdering a colonel of the Ministry of Interior Affairs of Ukraine, Roman Yerokhin, in July 2006.

Deputy Prosecutor General / Chief Military Prosecutor Anatolii Matios has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He added that at present the former MP was investigated within a number of other cases.

Matios said that it was Shepelev to order kidnapping and murdering Yerokhin, who was investigating a case against Shepelev then suspected of organizing one of the money laundering centers in Donetsk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has extended Shepelev's arrest until August.

On February 8, 2018, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained Shepelev outside Kyiv.