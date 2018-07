The Cabinet of Ministers appointed Yurii Heletii to the post of deputy minister of finance.

The Ministry of Finance announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

From October 2015 to July 2018, Yurii Heletii worked as director of the financial policy department of the Ministry of Finance, where, in particular, he was engaged in strategic reform of the state banking sector, development of the financial services market and securities market.

As deputy finance minister Heletii will continue work on the strategy for the development of the state banking sector, management and reform of state-owned banks, non-banking sector and public investments and innovations.

Yurii Heletii got higher education in the Ivan Franko National University of Lviv: in 2001 he graduated from the Faculty of International Relations and received the qualification of a specialist in international economic relations, interpreter; in 2002 - the Faculty of Law (a specialist in jurisprudence).

In 2012 he received his Candidate of Sciences degree in Economics from the Institute of Regional Studies of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine.

In 2003, he completed a training course on the international program "Trade Policy and Commercial Diplomacy" (Carlton University and University of Ottawa (Canada).

In 2002 - the course "European Economics, Integration and Law" (Faculty of Economics and Law of the University of Bayreuth (Germany).

After graduation he worked at the National Bank of Ukraine. where during 2003-2015 passed the path from the economist of the I category to the head of the division in the structure of banking supervision.

Fluent in English and German.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 7, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Finance Minister Oleksandr Danyliuk.

On June 6, Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman made a presentation on the dismissal of Danyliuk.

The basis for the presentation was a letter from Danyliuk to the ambassadors of the G7 countries.

In particular, in the letter it is said about the reluctance of Groysman to appoint Yana Buhrymova as Danyliuk's deputy.