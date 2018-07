Turchynov's June Wage UAH 52,200, His Deputies From UAH 64,000 To UAH 87,500

The wage of Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksandr Turchynov was UAH 52,200 in June, and wages of his deputies were from UAH 64,000 to UAH 87,500.

The Secretariat of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) said this in a reply to a request of the Ukrainian News Agency.

In particular, the salary attached to the position and work intensity allowance comprised UAH 18,000 each, seniority pay was UAH 9,000, and increment for work under restrictions and state secret expert allowance were UAH 3,600 each.

At that, the wages of Deputy Secretaries of the NSDC exceeded that of the Secretary.

The wage of First Deputy Secretary of the NSDC Oleh Hladkovskyi was UAH 63,994, of which UAH 27,000 was a monthly bonus.

The wage of Deputy Secretary of the NSDC Oleksandr Lytvynenko was UAH 70,500, of which UAH 28,800 was a monthly bonus and UAH 9,800 - vacation allowance.

The wage of another First Deputy Secretary of the NSDC Mykhailo Koval made UAH 87,505, including UAH 28,800 of a monthly bonus and UAH 9,800 - traveling allowance.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the wages of Turchynov for 2017 totaled UAH 0.6 million, and of his deputies - from UAH 0.6 million to UAH 0.9 million.