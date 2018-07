The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has established the National Researches Fund of Ukraine.

Respective decision was taken at the Wednesday meeting of the Ukrainian Government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Fund is established through reorganization of the State Fund for Fundamental Research of Ukraine that will continue operation until final state registration of the newly established National Researches Fund.

The Fund is destined to facilitate fundamental and applied scientific researches, development of scientific environment and integration with the global scientific environment.

The Fund is a noncommercial and nonprofit organization.

The Fund will mainly be engaged in offering grant support to fundamental scientific researches in the field of natural, technical, social and humanitarian sciences.

The ceiling staff number is 60.

