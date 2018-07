Ombudsperson Denisova: State Of Health Of Crimean Tatar Human Rights Activist Kuku Arrested In Russia Worsens

Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsperson) Liudmyla Denisova says that the state of health of Emir-Usein Kuku, a Crimean Tatar human rights activist arrested in the Russian Federation, has worsened.

Press service of the ombudsperson has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Therefore, Denisova requested the management of the remand prison where Kuku is held to provide the convict with qualified medical aid.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Denisova asks the European Union ambassadors to request that Russian President Vladimir Putin release all Ukrainian political prisoners.