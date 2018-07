According to a poll conducted by the Sofia Sociological Surveys Center, a total of seven political parties enter the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

This is said in results of the poll, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A total of 12.1% of pollees questioned by Sofia are ready to vote for the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party; 10.4% for Opposition bloc party; 8.1% for Petro Poroshenko Bloc-Solidarity party; 7.8% for Civic Position party of Anatolii Hrytsenko; 6.5% for the Servant of the People party; 6.2% for Radical Party of Oleh Liashko; and 5.3% for the Za Zhyttia party.

The rest of the parties would receive less than 5% required to enter the Verkhovna Rada.

Respective poll took place in the period of June 18-29.

A total of 2,008 adult respondents took part in the poll in all regions of Ukraine except uncontrolled territories.

The sampling error does not exceed 2.2%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a total of 11% of pollees questioned by the Sofia Sociological Surveys Center are ready to vote for Chairperson of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party Yuliya Tymoshenko, 9.8% for co-leader of the Opposition bloc party Yurii Boiko, and 9.5% for President Petro Poroshenko at the next presidential election.