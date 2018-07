Ukraine And Serbia Increase Number Of Citizens' Visa-Free Stay Days From 30 To 90

Ukraine and Serbia have increased the number of days of visa-free stay of citizens from 30 to 90.

President Petro Poroshenko announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We have expanded the visa-free regime agreement with Serbia. Now Ukrainians will be able to stay in this country without visas for 90 days. The corresponding agreement was signed today in Belgrade", he wrote.

Earlier, the number of days of visa-free stay of citizens was allowed provided that it does not exceed 30 days within two months.

Ukraine and Serbia intended to increase this period to 90 days within six months.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 3, Poroshenko is on an official visit to Serbia.

The program of the visit envisages Poroshenko's negotiations with President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic, Prime Minister of Serbia Ana Brnabic, Chairperson of the National Assembly (Serbian Parliament) Maja Gojković and Serbian Patriarch Irinej.

Besides, Poroshenko and Vucic will take part in the opening of the Ukrainian-Serbian business forum.