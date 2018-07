The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted the law that eliminates legislative vacuum used by borrowers to dodge their duties.

A total of 239 parliamentary members backed the second reading of respective bill 6027-д, when 226 votes enough to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the National Bank of Ukraine, the said bill will lower the risks of creditors during exercising credit operations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the first reading of the bill on foreign currency.