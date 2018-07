The Ukrainian National Bar Association of Ukraine states that the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) has denied lawyers' access to Ukrainian attorney Ihor Kiyashko accused of espionage.

The Association has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, on June 25, Kiyashko addressed the Association.

He was detained by the FSB on April 10 and arrested on April 11.

Kiyashko himself blankly denies all the accusations.

On June 19, Kiyashko signed a judicial assistance treaty with attorney Yevhen Hubin.

However, Hubin is not allowed to him by representatives of the FSB.

