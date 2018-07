Rada Bans Alienation Of Alimony Debtors' Property, Introduces Automatic Arrest Of Their Funds

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has banned alienation of property of alimony debtors, and introduced automatic arrest of their funds.

A total of 230 parliamentary members backed respective bill 8296 in principle, when 226 votes enough to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada intends to cancel taxation of alimony from nonresident parents.