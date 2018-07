Poroshenko Declares Another UAH 1 Million In Interest Income From Deposits With International Investment Bank

President Petro Poroshenko has declared over UAH 1 million in interest income from deposits with International Investment Bank.

This is said in substantial changes for 2018 posted in the State Register of Declarations of Persons Authorized to Fulfill Functions of the State or Local-Self Government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On July 2, he declared a total of UAH 1,068,457 in interest income: UAH 559,459, UAH 298,378 and twice UAH 105,310 from the deposits within International Investment Bank.

In the year to date, Poroshenko has declared about UAH 7 million in interest income from the deposits in the bank.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2017, Poroshenko declared UAH 15.8 million in interest income from deposits in International Investment Bank.