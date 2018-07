Russia has extended the restriction on transit of Ukrainian goods through its territory until 2019.

This is stated in the Russian presidential decree No. 380 dated June 29, which is published on Russia’s official legal information portal, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The transit restrictions, which the President of Russia originally imposed on January 1, 2016, were extended until January 1, 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia decided on January 1, 2016, to allow transit goods from Ukraine to Kazakhstan exclusively through Belarus and only if the goods are affixed with electronic seals based on the GLONASS satellite navigation system.

On January 4, 2016, the Ukrainian Ministry of Economic Development and Trade ascertained that Russia had completely stopped the transit of Ukrainian goods through its territory.

The Russian presidential decree No. 319 dated July 1, which amended the Russian presidential decree No. 1 of January 1, 2016, entitled "On Measures to Protect the Economic Security and National Interests of the Russian Federation during International Transit of Goods from Ukraine to the Republic of Kazakhstan through the Territory of the Russian Federation," was promulgated on July 3, 2016.

This decree introduced additional restrictions on transit of goods originating in Ukraine through the territory of Russia.