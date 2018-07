Volume Of Private Money Transfers To Ukraine Up 34.2% To USD 2.6 Billion In Q1

The volume of private money transfers to Ukraine in the first quarter of 2018 increased by 34.2% to USD 2.614 billion year-over-year.

The National Bank announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, Poland is the leader in transfers to Ukraine.

Transfers from Poland increased during the reporting period by 44.9% to USD 865 million.

Russia in second place - the volume of transfers fell by 8.3% to USD 300 million.

The United States close the top three leaders - the volume increased by 29.7% to USD 192 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Bank improved the methodology for calculating the volume of private money transfers to Ukraine and carried out a reassessment of the volume of private money transfers to Ukraine for 2015-2017.

The revision is associated with the appearance of new data over the past three years.