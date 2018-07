The lifecell mobile communication operator launched 4G within the 1.8 GHz band on July 1.

The company has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the company, 4G is now available in over 200 population centers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the first quarter of 2018, lifecell, a mobile communication operator, boosted its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) by 57.9% or UAH 185.2 million to UAH 504.9 million, having increased the net revenues by 2.4% or UAH 28 million to UAH 1,208 million year over year.

In the first quarter of 2018, the company's loss rose by 29.2% or UAH 40.3 million to UAH 178.2 million year over year.

In the first quarter of 2018, capital investments of the company rose 10.9 times to UAH 2.589 billion year over year.

In the first quarter of 2018, the number of company's subscribers fell by 16.3% to UAH 10.3 million, and active subscriber base by 13.5% to UAH 7.7 million.

Active three-month Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) in the first quarter of 2018 rose by 18.2% to UAH 37.7.

Annual Minutes of Use (MoU) rose by 8.9% to 138.5 minutes.