In the first half of 2018, Ukraine cut importation of natural gas by 36.7% or 2,553.242 million cubic meters to 4,407.7 million cubic meters year over year (then the import made 6,960.942 million cubic meters).

The Ukrtransgaz company, the operator of the Ukrainian gas transport system, has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the first half of 2018 as well as in the first half of 2017, Ukraine imported natural gas only from Europe as gas import from the Russian Federation was ceased on November 25, 2015.

In January, Ukraine imported 801.523 million cubic meters (44.8% or 651.576 million cubic meters less year over year), in February - 343.148 million cubic meters (4 times or by 1,023.522 million cubic meters less year over year), in March - 673.912 million cubic meters (twice or by 728.743 million cubic meters less year over year), in April - 389.931 million cubic meters (27.8% or 149.999 million cubic meters less year over year), in May - 1,132.214 million cubic meters (4.88% or 58.068 million cubic meters less year over year), and in June - 1,066.972 million cubic meters (5.82% or 58.666 million cubic meters more year over year).

In the first half of 2018, Ukraine imported 2,977.514 million cubic meters from the Slovak Republic, 1,077.385 million cubic meters from Hungary, and 352.8 million cubic meters from the Republic of Poland.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2017, Ukraine boosted importation of natural gas by 27% or 2,996.2 million cubic meters to 14,045.5 million cubic meters year over year (11,049.2 million cubic meters).