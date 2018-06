Acting chairperson of the Supreme Court of Ukraine [aka 'old' Supreme Court] Vasyl Humeniuk considers that a recommendation of the High Qualification Commission of Judges (HQCJ) on transfer of 12 judges of the 'old' Supreme Court to the appeal courts of Kyiv and Kyiv region is unconstitutional.

Humeniuk said this in an interview for the Ukrainian News Agency.

"We are speaking of the Constitution, violation of the Constitution and infringement of rights and interests of the permanent judges [the ones elected until the age of 65]. If a judge is permanent, the HQCJ has no right to transfer him/her. That's it," Humeniuk said.

He noted that the HQCJ's recommendation has to have its grounds - follow either a disbandment or reorganization of the 'old' Supreme Court.

Humeniuk does not consider that the Supreme Court of Ukraine has been either reorganized or renamed, and believes that the recent introduction of the information about the disbandment of the Supreme Court of Ukraine was a an act of crime.

At that the judge did not give any clear answer to the question why he had taken part in the tender for the post of a new Supreme Court judge.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Supreme Court of Ukraine considers its disbandment a crime and demands that the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) open respective criminal case.

On June 21, the HQCJ recommended the transfer of 12 judges currently forming the 'old' Supreme Court to appeal courts of Kyiv and Kyiv region.