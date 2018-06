The Trilateral Contact Group on resolution of the conflict in the Donbas (TCG; Ukraine, Russia, and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe) has reached agreement on commencement of a ceasefire on July 1.

Daria Olifer, the spokeswoman for former (1994-2005) president Leonid Kuchma, who represents Ukraine in the TCG, announced this on her Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Trilateral Contact Group, with the participation of representatives of the ORDLO (the non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions), confirms the full commitment of the parties to the conflict to a comprehensive, sustainable, and indefinite ceasefire, effective July 1, 2018, Kyiv time, in connection with the beginning of the harvest," she wrote.

According to her, the TCG’s humanitarian subgroup continues working on release of detainees.

"We are waiting for a constructive reaction from the opposite side regarding Ukraine’s proposals on this issue. We are ready for a broad compromise that will enable people to return home," Olifer wrote.

Ukraine’s representatives in the TCG have also called on Russia to participate in the trilateral mechanism for searching for missing persons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, militants released 73 Ukrainian prisoners on December 27, 2017, and Ukraine transferred 233 people to the militants as part of a prisoner exchange.

Poroshenko and Putin discussed exchange of prisoners during a telephone conversation on June 21.