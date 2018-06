United States President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser John Bolton and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov have discussed the situation in Ukraine.

The press service of the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry announced this in a statement after a meeting between Lavrov and Bolton, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Russian Federation’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov met with U.S. National Security Adviser J. Bolton, who is in Moscow on a working visit, on June 27. They exchanged views on topical issues on the international agenda, including the situations surrounding Syria and Ukraine," the statement said.

According to the statement, attention was also paid to bilateral relations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Trump appointed 69-year-old Bolton to replace Herbert McMaster as the United States’ national security adviser in March.