On June 28, the Ukrainian Weather Center expects partly cloudy weather in Kyiv, intermittent rain, hail in places, hail in some districts, wind gusts of 15-20 m/s, north east wind of 7-12 m/s. Air temperature will stand at +18…+20 degrees, and in the daytime it will stand +27…+29 degrees.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from the Weather Center.

For the west of Ukraine they forecast partly cloudy weather, intermittent rain, heavy rain in places at night, hail in places, hail in some districts, north east wind of 7-12 m/s, wind gusts of 15-20 m/s in places. Air temperature will stand at +10…+18 degrees, and in the daytime it will stand +19…+26 degrees.

For the Carpathians they forecast heavy rain at night, intermittent rain in the daytime, heavy rain in places, air temperature at night will stand at 10…+15 degrees, and in the daytime it will stand +14…+19 degrees.

For Morshyn they forecast heavy rain at night, intermittent rain in the daytime, heavy rain in places, air temperature at night will stand at 14…+16 degrees, and in the daytime it will stand +23…+25 degrees.

For Truskavets they forecast heavy rain at night, intermittent rain in the daytime, heavy rain in places, air temperature at night will stand at 14…+16 degrees, and in the daytime it will stand +23…+25 degrees.

For Svaliava they forecast heavy rain at night, intermittent rain in the daytime, air temperature at night will stand at 14…+16 degrees, and in the daytime it will stand +24…+26 degrees.

For the north of Ukraine they forecast partly cloudy weather, intermittent rain, hail in places, hail in some districts, north east wind of 7-12 m/s, wind gusts of 15-20 m/s in places. Air temperature will stand at +14…+21 degrees, and in the daytime it will stand +25…+31 degrees.

For the central part of Ukraine they forecast partly cloudy weather, intermittent rain, hail in places, hail in some districts, north east wind of 7-12 m/s, wind gusts of 15-20 m/s in places. Air temperature will stand at +14…+21 degrees, and in the daytime it will stand +24…+31 degrees, +29…+34 degrees in Dnipropetrovsk region.

For the east of Ukraine they forecast partly cloudy weather, intermittent rain in places at night, intermittent rain in the daytime, hail in places, hail in some districts, north east wind of 7-12 m/s, wind gusts of 15-20 m/s in places. Air temperature will stand at +18…+23 degrees, and in the daytime it will stand +29…+36 degrees.

For the south of Ukraine they forecast partly cloudy weather, intermittent rain in places at night, intermittent rain in the daytime, hail in places, hail in some districts, north east wind of 7-12 m/s, wind gusts of 15-20 m/s in places. Air temperature will stand at +16…+23 degrees, and in the daytime it will stand +30…+36 degrees, +25…+30 degrees in Odesa region.

For Crimea they forecast partly cloudy weather, no considerable precipitations, north east wind of 7-12 m/s. Air temperature will stand at +17…+22 degrees, and in the daytime it will stand +27…+32 degrees.

For Yalta they forecast no considerable precipitations. Air temperature will stand at +19…+21 degrees, and in the daytime it will stand +31…+33 degrees.

As at 9:00, June 27, water temperature in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov was +21…+25 degrees, and +21 degrees in the Dnieper river near the banks of Kyiv.