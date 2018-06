Prime Minister of Denmark Lars Løkke Rasmussen has called on the Ukrainian government to do its utmost to start the work of the Higher Anticorruption Court as soon as possible.

He said this during the second conference dedicated to reforms in Kyiv in Denmark, Ukrainian News Information Agency reports.

"I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Ukraine on the recent adoption of the law on the Higher Anticorruption Court. This is a big breakthrough. I hope the Ukrainian government will do its utmost to start the work of the court as soon as possible," he said.

Prime Minister Rasmussen urged Ukraine to continue its reforms and affirmed further support to the Ukrainian reforms from the side of his country.

"The new Ukraine is rising slowly, gradually, but irreversibly. The aggression scenario has been turned into a window of opportunities and this causes respect and admiration. However, reforms must continue to make this process sustainable. This is required to show Russia that violations of the international law and its principles will be tolerated by nobody," he said.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman recalled that during the previous conference dedicated to the reforms in Ukraine in London last year he named five priority-driven reforms for the Ukrainian government: the educational reform, the reform of the healthcare sector, privatization, reform of the pension system, and the question of the farmland market.

"We have started four of the five reforms and we are having active communications with the society on the fifth," he said.

According to Groysman, a plan drawn by the government will lead Ukraine to success after decades of its being "a hostage of the Soviet Union."

"We want to create new, European quality of life in Ukraine. Transformations must be deep and address all questions of life. For this reason we have drafted a package of 35 bills to provide the economic growth and to make doing business in Ukraine easier," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the law on the Higher Anticorruption Court took effect on June 14, 2018.