Transparency International, an international anticorruption non-government organization, the Center to Fight Corruption non-government organization, and the Automaidan non-government organization want the Supreme Court of Ukraine to void the decree of President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko on appointment of Pavlo Zhebrivskyi as an auditor of the National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine (NACB).

The press service of Transparency International announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Information Agency reports.

Transparency International believes that the appointment of Zhebrivskyi as an auditor of the NACB goes in conflict with the law on the National Anticorruption Bureau as Zhevrivskyi, in the opinion of the non-government organization, does not meet criteria defined by the law.

According to the non-government organizations, Zhebrivskyi lacks experience of work at bodies of pre-trial investigation and courts abroad or international non-government organizations.

According to the non-government organizations, Zhebrivskyi's membership of the Ukrainian delegation to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) is not enough.

The organizations say the work of Zhebrivskyi in the commission for the audit of the NACB will poses a threat to independent and effective work of the NACB.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 19, President Petro Poroshenko appointed former head of the Donetsk regional military-civil administration Pavlo Zhebrivskyi as an auditor of the NACB.

The National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine (NACB) considers that the appointment of Pavlo Zhebrivskyi as an auditor of the NACB does not correspond to provisions of the law on the NACB.

Zhebrivskyi sees no breaches of the law in his appointment as an auditor of the NACB.