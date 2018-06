The Finance Ministry of Ukraine has endorsed the strategy of development of PrivatBank until 2022.

The press service of the Finance Ministry announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Information Agency reports.

The document envisages introduction of an effective risk management system, resolution of the problem of non-performing loans, certain changes in the management to lessen expenses.

"The guarantor of the implementation of the strategy will be the independent supervisory board of the bank," the press service quoted Acting Finance Minister Oksana Markarova as saying.

According to the strategy, PrivatBank projects to earn UAH 8.4 billion of net profit in 2022 and the financial institution will be ready for the withdrawal of the State from the capital of the bank.

The total revenues for the shareholder in 2018-2022 will amount to UAH 81 billion in addition to assets PrivatBank projects to return through litigations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2016, at the suggestion of the National Bank of Ukraine and shareholders of PrivatBank, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to nationalize the financial institution.

The state in the person of the Ministry of Finance has received 100% in the capital of PrivatBank.