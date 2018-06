The Holos Ukrainy parliamentary newspaper has published the Law of Ukraine On Establishment Of Higher Anticorruption Court.

The law was published on June 27, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The document will take effect on June 28.

The Court will work in Kyiv.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has yet to ensure financing of the measures required for the establishment of the Court.

On June 14, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted the law that regulates the work of the Anticorruption Court.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is expecting the Ukrainian Parliament to adopt amendments to the Law of Ukraine On Higher Anticorruption Court and the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to take decisions on gas prices and the budget to allocate another tranche to Ukraine.