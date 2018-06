Court Allows SACPO To Apply To Authorities Of Israel For Checking Israeli Citizenship Of Ukrainian MP Rabinovy

The Solomiyanskyi District Court of Kyiv has allowed the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) to apply to the authorities of Israel with an inquiry on international legal assistance to obtain and take if necessary documents confirming or disproving reports that Verkhovna Rada member Vadym Rabinovych (the Opposition Bloc faction) possesses citizenship of Israel in addition to the citizenship of Ukraine.

The Solomiyanskyi District Court of Kyiv endorsed the decision on June 12, Ukrainian News Information Agency reports.

In January 2018, the National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine (NACB) launched investigation within a case against MP Rabinovych on suspicion of declaring incorrect information and illegal enrichment.

According to a motion of the SACPO, it is necessary to apply to the authorities of Israel within international legal assistance to check whether MP Rabynovych possesses citizenship of Israel and to obtain relevant documents on his citizenship of that country.

The SACPO suspects that Rabynovych did not mention in his declarations for 2015-2017 his financial liabilities and other subjects of declarations registered for him as a citizen of Israel.

The Solomiyanskyi District Court of Kyiv has satisfied the motion of the SACPO.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine intends to launch an information-analytical probe into possible criminal offenses committed by Member of the Verkhovna Rada Vadym Rabinovych on the grounds of a request lodged by journalist Vasyl Krutchak who claimed Rabinovych had a dual-citizenship.