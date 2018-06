The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has not allowed a British journalist of Russia Today to enter Ukraine.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The statement reads that the journalist of Russia Today arrived from Vienna.

She was denied entry on the ground of an order of a state agency.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has not allowed journalist Eugene Primakov, who is an adviser to the chairperson of the Russian State Duma (the lower chamber of the Russian parliament), to enter Ukraine.