Court Orders 2-Month Arrest Of Another Suspect Within Case On Attack Against Roma Community In Lviv

On June 26, the the Pustomytivskyi district court ordered two-month detention without a right for a bail for one person suspected of taking part in the attack against a Gypsy camp in Lviv.

A correspondent of Ukrainian News Agency reports this from the scene.

The suspect is 17. He has finished a military school.

He is charged under Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (hooliganism).

The judge satisfied a motion to hold a closed hearing as the suspect is not 18 yet.

The lawyer of the suspect said he would appeal against the arrest.

The court will continue consideration of measures of preventive punishment for the other suspects on June 26.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 25, the Pustomytivskyi district court ordered two-month detention without a right for a bail for two fellows aging under 18 suspected of attacking a Gypsy camp in Lviv.

At 11.25 p.m. on June 23, police were informed that masked men were attacking the Gypsy camp on the outskirts of Lviv.

On June 24, Ukrainian police arrested seven young men on suspicion of killing a Rom and causing injuries to other four Romani people in a Gypsy camp in Lviv.