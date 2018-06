Police have established 14 persons involved in the attack on the Roma community in Lviv.

The press service of the National Police of Ukraine announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Twenty-year-old organizer of the attack gave minors various tools, including a hammer and a pipe, and said they had four minutes to seize tents of the Gypsy camp. To date, we have 14 persons suspected of committing this offence and eight of them were arrested by police immediately," reads the statement citing National Police head Serhii Knyazev.

He praised police for the effective operation on arrest of the suspects.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at 11.25 p.m. on June 23, police were informed that masked men were attacking the Gypsy camp on the outskirts of Lviv.

Ukrainian police have arrested seven young men on suspicion of killing a Rom and causing injuries to other four Romani people in a Gypsy camp in Lviv

Vasyl Hrytsak, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, says the Russian Federation may be involved in the attack against the Roma community in Lviv.