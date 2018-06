Ukraine Fulfills All IMF Requirements Except Raising Gas Price

Ukraine has fulfilled all requirements of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) except for the raising of the gas price.

National Bank of Ukraine Board Chairperson Bohdan Danylyshyn said this on the Fifth Channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Danylyshyn said Ukraine had a chance to obtain a tranche from an international creditor.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the IMF expects adoption of amendments to the Law of Ukraine On Higher Anticorruption Court.