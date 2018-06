Russian Ombudsperson Moskalkova Seeing No Lethal Risk In Hunger Strike Of Ukrainian Filmmaker Sentsov

Human rights commissioner of the Russian Federation Tatyana Moskalkova sees no lethal risk in the hunger strike of Ukrainian citizen and film director Oleh Sentsov.

She said on 112 Ukraine TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On Tuesday morning, Moskalkova arrived in Kyiv to visit Russian military men Maxim Odintsov in the remand prison.

She expressed hope that after that Ukrainian ombudsperson Liudmyla Denisova and she would manage to visit a colony in the north of Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Denisova states that Sentsov almost all the time stays in bed due to deterioration of his health.