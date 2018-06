DEJURE Foundation director / board member of the Reanimation Package of Reforms Mykhailo Zhernakov considers the efficiency of the judicial reform unsatisfactory.

He said this in a comment for Ukrainian News Agency.

"Speaking of the efficiency of the judicial reform, I believe the most proper response has been given by the citizens of Ukraine. According to a poll conducted by the Democratic Initiatives foundation named after Ilko Kucheriv less than 1% of citizens consider the judicial reform to be a big success. I think the people are not mistaken. Why? I believe that the major goal of the judicial reform is to achieve ultimate independence of the judicial power, accountability of the judiciary to the society and overall refreshment of the judicial manpower," he said.

Besides, Zhernakov said that the independence of the judiciary was never achieved as the authorities kept on informally pressing on it.

"The accountability to the society is also questionable despite the fact that we are being told about unprecedentedly transparent tenders being held. Why then the representatives of the previous judiciary appear again and again? A total of 96% of judges have managed to stay in their office with only 4% being ousted. That means no refreshment has ever taken place," he added.

He noted that the authorities were always interested in controlling the courts.

However, Zhernakov provided his own vision of how to change the system.

"In order to achieve efficiency of courts, the management of the High Qualification Commission of Judges (HQCJ) and the High Council of Public Justice (HCPJ) has to be totally altered. The most number of the seats there has to be provided to members of the public, which is actually supported by the people. Secondly, the standards and transparency of selection of judges need to be raised. Currently the winners of the tenders are only the government-dependant judges. Thirdly, another problem is our legal education. The level of the education provided to the judges today is inadmissible. The higher education establishments are not ready to provide high-quality education," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, senior scientific worker of the Koretsky Institute of State and Law of National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, Mykola Siryi, considers that at present, the society's trust in the system of justice and related reforms is extremely low.