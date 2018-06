Senior scientific worker of the Koretsky Institute of State and Law of National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, Mykola Siryi, considers that at present, the society's trust in the system of justice and related reforms is extremely low.

He said this in a comment for the Ukrainian News Agency.

"The Ukrainian society is the most objective in its estimation of the judicial reform as it is today. The estimation is linked to the extremely low level of trust in the system of justice as well as in those reformative steps that are underway. It's really difficult not to agree with such an estimate as the [politicians'] statements about certain success in the judicial reform do not meet the reality in which both ordinary people and specialists see no changes at all," he said.

Siryi also noted that the substantial structural changes are taking place within the judicial reform.

However, those changes do not meet the logic of functioning of the judicial system thus the citizens see no finale of the judicial reform.

"The society responds and with its low trust shows that the results of the judicial reform do not correspond to the expectations," the lawyer said.

He noted that there has not been any progress either justice-wise or judiciary-wise.

"The level of the judicial personnel cannot ensure the required quality of work to raise the level of the judiciary," he noted.

