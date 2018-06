The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has elected Liliane Maury-Pasquier (Switzerland) the President.

The press service of the PACE announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Liliane Maury-Pasquier (Switzerland, SOC) has been elected President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. Succeeding Michele Nicoletti, she becomes PACE’s 32nd President," reads the statement.

The statement reads that Michele Nicoletti has resigned because he was not re-elected in Italy.

Only one candidate was in the running.

Liliane Maury-Pasquier is the fourth woman to hold the post.

She is the second Swiss representative since 1949.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January 2018, the PACE elected Italian citizen Michele Nicoletti as the president.

In October 2017, Pedro Agramunt resigned as the PACE president.