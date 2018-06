Retrial Of DPR’s Brazilian Militant Lusvarghi To Begin On June 26

The Pavlohradskyi District Court of the Dnipropetrovsk Region will begin the re-trial of Brazilian citizen Rafael Lusvarghi, who was a militant with the self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic" (DPR), on June 26.

The press service of the court announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Pavlohradskyi District Court of the Dnipropetrovsk Region has scheduled a court session in the criminal proceedings against Rafael Marcus Lusvarghi, who is accused of involvement with illegal armed groups and a terrorist organization," the statement said.

Hearings will begin at 14:30 on June 26, 2018.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv sentenced Lusvarghi to 13 years in prison on January 25, 2017, for fighting alongside DPR militants.

An appeal court overturned the 13-year prison sentence in August 2017 and ordered a retrial.

Activists detained Lusvarghi in Kyiv on May 4 this year and the Pavlohradskyi District Court of the Dnipropetrovsk Region ordered his re-arrest.