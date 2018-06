PACE President Nicoletti Condemns Murder Of Rom In Gypsy Camp In Lviv

Michele Nicoletti, the President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), condemns the murder of a Rom in a Gypsy camp in Lviv.

The PACE announced this in a statement posted on its website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Reacting to an attack against a Roma community near Lviv, Ukraine, leaving one young man dead and several wounded, the PACE President Michele Nicoletti expressed his shock and dismay strongly condemning what appeared to be 'a racist attack'," reads the statement.

The PACE President has expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the victim.

He urged the Ukrainian authorities to set a clear signal that there is no impunity for such violence against Roma people.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at 11.25 p.m. on June 23, police were informed that masked men were attacking the Gypsy camp on the outskirts of Lviv.

Ukrainian police have arrested seven young men on suspicion of killing a Rom and causing injuries to other four Romani people in a Gypsy camp in Lviv.

The Council of Europe condemns the murder of a Rom in a Gypsy camp in Lviv.