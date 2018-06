Total State Debt Down 1% To USD 76.3 Billion In May

The total state (direct and state-secured) debt of Ukraine in May fell by 1% or USD 0.79 billion to USD 76.26 billion (as at May 31) month over month.

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As at late May, state and state-secured debt made UAH 1,993.02 billion or USD 76.26 billion over UAH 2 020,98 billion or USD 77.05 billion month over month.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the state and state-secured debt of Ukraine in 2017 rose by 7.5% or USD 5.33 billion to USD 76.31 billion.

In 2016, the total state debt of Ukraine rose from USD 65.51 billion to USD 70.97 billion.