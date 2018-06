Viktoria Hretska-Myrhorodska, ex-wife of Member of Parliament Anton Heraschenko (faction of the People's Front Party) says he was involved in some schemes with land plots in Kharkiv region when he was the head of a district state administration in the region.

She said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"I will tell you another story. The story about the observation wheel is a ridiculous one, but there are really serious facts. Heraschenko registered land plots on his assistants and if one searches in registers the name Serhii Chechotka can be found there and a lot of land plots outside Krasnohrad were registered on him. They were going to start a project - a glass factory. This was to be done for foreign investors. I do not know what has happened with the land, but there is no glass factory there. This is a more serious thing than an observation wheel," she said.

She also says her ex-husband was involved in corruption offences of Oleksii Rudenko arrested on suspicion of bribery who used to be an assistant of Heraschenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, MP Anton Heraschenko declared UAH 241,000 of income for 2017.

His ex-wife Viktoria Hretska-Myrhorodska has confirmed that Anton Heraschenko sold an observation wheel when he was the head of a district state administration in Kharkiv region.