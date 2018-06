Parubiy Signs Law On Establishment Of Antiсorruption Court

Verkhovna Rada Chairperson Andriy Parubiy signed the law on the establishment of the Higher Anticorruption Court.

He wrote this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, the law was handed over to President Petro Poroshenko for signature.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 21, the Verkhovna Rada established the Higher Anticorruption Court.