President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has appointed Oleksandr Kuts the head of the Donetsk regional military-civil administration.

President Poroshenko introduced him during the trip to Kramatorsk (Donetsk region), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Oleksandr Kuts, 41, is general of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Since August 2017, he has been the head of the office of the Security Service of Ukraine for Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

In 2014-2015, he was deputy head of the office of the Security Service of Ukraine for Kyiv and Kyiv region.

In 2009-2014, he was deputy head of the department of the Security Service of Ukraine for organized crime.

While introducing the new head of the Donetsk regional military-civil administration President Poroshenko said Oleksandr Kuts was as a volunteer at the front from the very first days of military actions in the Donbas.

The President ordered the new head of the Donetsk regional military-civil administration to fight sabotage and to prevent terrorist attacks in the region, to develop the information security, to resolve the issue of provision and development of checkpoints.

He also ordered effective cooperation with members of councils and the parliament, protection of small and medium enterprises, provision of the decentralization reform in Donetsk region and repair of roads, restoration of the infrastructure.

Oleksandr Kuts says his priorities will include security, including information security, development of infrastructure and the economy of the region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 13, Petro Poroshenko accepted resignation of Pavlo Zhebrivskyi as the head of the Donetsk regional military-civil administration.

On June 19, Poroshenko appointed Zhebrivskyi an auditor of the National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine.