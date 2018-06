Supreme Court Orders Examination Of Saakashvili's Signature On Application For Ukrainian Citizenship, Allows I

The cassation administrative court of the Supreme Court of Ukraine has ordered examination of signature of former president of Georgia / former chairperson of the Odesa Regional State Administration / leader of the New Forces Movement political party Mikheil Saakashvili on his application for Ukrainian citizenship and allowed engagement of a foreign expert.

Lawyer Ruslan Chernolutskyi said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

Saakashvili's lawyers have stated that the signature on his application for Ukrainian citizenship was forged.

According to the lawyers, in his authentic application for the Ukrainian citizenship Saakashvili wrote there was a criminal case against him in Georgia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 12, 2018, Ukrainian border guards expelled former president of Georgia / former chairperson of the Odesa Regional State Administration / leader of the New Forces Movement political party Mikheil Saakashvili from Ukraine to Poland under readmission.

On January 29, the Supreme Court started considering the case.

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko issued a decree terminating Saakashvili's Ukrainian citizenship on July 26, 2017.