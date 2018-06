Member of Parliament Viktor Chumak (independent) believe there is a risk that the Higher Anticorruption Court can be controlled through the public council of international experts.

He gave the opinion to Ukrainian News Agency.

"This question (of possible influence on the Higher Anticorruption Court) is not easy. This will depend on how public and international partners will react to this. Theoretically it is possible to control the Higher Anticorruption Court, why not? This can be done through control over the public council of international experts which can include Ukrainian citizens working at international organizations. This way pressure can be exerted," he said.

He says the Higher Anticorruption Court can be controlled through the High Qualification Commission of Judges which will elect the council of international experts.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 21, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine established the Higher Anticorruption Court.

The International Monetary Fund expects adoption of amendments to the law on the Higher Anticorruption Court and actions of the Cabinet of Ministers regarding gas prices and the budget for providing a tranche to Ukraine.