The wage of the Supreme Court Chief Judge Valentyna Danishevska is about UAH 280,000 per month. She said this during her interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"If you are interested in my wage, it is about UAH 280,000. For example, for May I received UAH 227,000," Danishevska said.

She stressed that she does not consider this amount to be large, taking into account the schedule of her work and the workload.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 30, 2017, Danishevska was elected Chief Judge of the new Supreme Court.

The full text of the interview is available on the website of Ukrainian News Agency.