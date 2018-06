The judiciary in Ukraine feels pressure from the side of the State agencies.

Supreme Court Chief Judge Valentyna Danishevska said this during her interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"I think one should not expect that we will find brave judges who will always perform feats and risk their lives. It doesn't work that way. The society should take care to make sure judges feel no pressure and are independent. But sometimes the judiciary feels pressure even from the side of state agencies who must care about security of judges," she said.

She recalled a case when the Ministry of Interior Affairs withdrew the guard from the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv in February 2018.

She says some judges of the Supreme Court of Ukraine have applied to the High Council of Public Justice to report about attempts of interference in their work.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Interior Affairs of Ukraine rebuffed as groundless accusations from the side of the High Council of Public Justice that Interior Minister Arsen Avakov exerted pressure on the judiciary.

