The Supreme Court had considered 40,000 of 116,000 cases as at June.

Supreme Court Head Valentyna Danishevska said this in an interview for the Ukrainian News Agency.

She notes that such an amount of considered cases is a significant load on the judges.

She also said that there will be not enough time for the Supreme Court to consider the rest of the cases transferred from the disbanded highest special courts before the end of 2018. Thus the Supreme Court plans to consider them all in 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 15, 2017, the new Supreme Court started its work.