Supreme Court: Reorganization Of District Courts To Be Completed Before September

The reorganization of district courts in Ukraine will be completed before September 2018.

Supreme Court Chief Judge Valentyna Danishevska said this during her interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

She says the State Court Administration has appointed heads of staff of new courts who will tackle the issues of the reorganization this summer.

"We gathered heads of appeal courts to show a shorter way. They will get assistance, there will be a roadmap how to do everything quickly and professionally… Some courts will close, other courts will open. There must be no pause," she said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 29, 2017, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko ordered to liquidate all district courts and to create okrug courts instead.

In particular, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv and the Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv will close and the Third Okrug Court of Kyiv will be established instead.

Lawyers of activists of the Euromaidan urged President Poroshenko not to liquidate district courts because of the risk of the collapse of the judiciary system.

